LUBBOCK, Tex. – Ahead of the Texas Tech Lady Raiders WNIT game against UTEP, head coach Krista Gerlich sits down with Red Raider Nation to preview the game, and what the program will look like moving forward.

“To be able to be in the postseason is really important. We haven’t been there in ten years and that is unreal,” said Gerlich. “So this is that first step. The fact we get to play in front of our fans allows us to get them excited about postseason Lady Raider play, and then obviously recruiting because all recruits want to play in the postseason… so for us to be able to say we are playing in the postseason, we are building something greater than what we’re seeing right now.”

