LUBBOCK, Texas- Texas Tech was picked to finish seventh in the women’s preseason basketball poll released by the Big 12 on Thursday.

The Lady Raiders received more votes than West Virginia, Oklahoma State, and TCU.

Iowa State was voted the preseason favorite by the conference coaches. It’s the first time the Cyclones have been picked to win the conference since the 2000-01 season.

Iowa State and Texas tied with four first-place votes, but the Cyclones edged out the Longhorns by one point.

Oklahoma and Baylor were picked to finish third and fourth, respectively, followed by Kansas and Kansas State.

2022-23 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll