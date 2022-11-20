LAFAYETTE, La. – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders were read to geaux in their first road game of the season on Sunday at the CAJUN Dome.

Bolstered Krista Gerlich’s team held the University of Louisiana to just eleven first-half points in their 64-48 win over the Ragin Cajuns to claim the Preseason WNIT title.

“In the first half our defensive effort was excellent,” Gerlich said. “Hopefully we learn from what happened in the second half and make a few corrections. We let Louisiana get too many easy looks at the basket in the second half, we fouled them too much and turned it over way too much.”

Freshman Bailey Maupin made her first career start and scored a team-high 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting. Maupin has now reached double figures in the first four games of her Lady Raider career.

“Bailey is shooting the ball well, and she’s been really aggressive off the dribble,” Gerlich said. “She’s got good energy and spring to her, which gives us a lift.

Other strong performances included 12 points and five rebounds from Lewis and 10 points and two steals from Rhyle McKinney.

Like Maupin, Rhyle McKinney has also recorded double-figure scoring in all four games. She added ten points and five rebounds in the win.

The duo was two of seven players selected to the WNIT All-Tournament team after averaging 17.7 points (McKinney) and 15 points (Maupin) over the three games.

Jazmaine Lewis was the third Lady Raider in double figures finishing with 12 points.

“Jazmaine is being that inside presence that we need,” Gerlich said. “She’s finishing around the basket and shooting a really high percentage from both the field and the free throw line. She’s causing people to have to focus on her down low which opens up our guards a bit, especially on the perimeter when they have to help off.”

The Lady Raiders head to Las Vegas for two games in the Las Vegas Shootout over the Thanksgiving weekend. TexasTech faces Middle Tennessee at 1 p.m. Friday and Mercer at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)