LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech used a strong defensive effort to top Mississippi Valley State 68-45 Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

“I’m very excited to start 12-1, and I’m very proud of our girls for taking care of business in the non-conference,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “We’ve improved every game, but we’re still not playing to the level I want us to. Most coaches are going to say that this time of year. I do think that you can see some really big bright spots.

Jasmine Shavers scored a game-high 12 points, and Bryn Gerlich added 11. Nine of Gerlich’s points came in the second quarter, where Texas Tech outscored MVSU, 24-14.

Ella Tofaeono and Rhyle McKinney scored ten points apiece.

The Lady Raiders held MVSU to just 15-of-48 shooting (31.3 percent) and to 1-of-10 shooting in the opening quarter. The Devilettes managed just five first-quarter points en route to 45 total points allowed.

The victory was Tech’s third straight performance allowing 47 points or fewer, marking the first time since the 2004-05 season that the Lady Raiders allowed fewer than 50 points in three straight games.

“I’m proud of how we’ve held three straight opponents under 50 points,” Gerlich said. “That’s a goal of ours and I think our girls have been much more aware of trying to achieve our defensive goals.”

Tech forced 23 total turnovers on Tuesday and now has forced 143 in the last seven games.

Tech’s 12 non-conference wins are the most in a season since 2011-12 when the Lady Raiders started 12-0. That season, Tech went 21-14 overall and advanced to the third round of the Postseason WNIT.

Texas Tech opens Big 12 against Iowa State at 2 p.m. Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)