1  of  2
Breaking News
LPD and LFR release names of killed and injured first responders Lubbock firefighter, police officer killed while working crash on Interstate 27

Lady Raiders Comeback Falls Short to Kansas State 76-72

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders were unable to contain Kansas State’s post position on Saturday as they fell 76-72. The combination of Peyton Willams and Ayoka Lee scored 41 of the Wildcats 76 points. Lady Raider senior Brittany Brewer finished with her eighth double-double of the season, with 17 points, and a career-high 17 rebounds and two blocks. This was the 25th double-double of her career. Jo’Nah Johnson recorded a career high in assists with 11. The Lady Raiders are now 12-2 1-2 in the Big 12. They will be back in action on Wednesday, January 15th in Austin against the University of Texas at 7pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar