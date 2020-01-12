Lady Raiders Comeback Falls Short to Kansas State 76-72

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders were unable to contain Kansas State’s post position on Saturday as they fell 76-72. The combination of Peyton Willams and Ayoka Lee scored 41 of the Wildcats 76 points. Lady Raider senior Brittany Brewer finished with her eighth double-double of the season, with 17 points, and a career-high 17 rebounds and two blocks. This was the 25th double-double of her career. Jo’Nah Johnson recorded a career high in assists with 11. The Lady Raiders are now 12-2 1-2 in the Big 12. They will be back in action on Wednesday, January 15th in Austin against the University of Texas at 7pm.