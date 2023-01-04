LAWRENCE, Kan. – Texas Tech faces its second straight ranked team to open Big 12 play when it meets Kansas at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas enters the game with an 11-1 record and ranked No. 21 in the nation under head coach Brandon Schneider.

The Canyon native is in his eighth season with the Jayhawks program.

“Brandon’s done a great job,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “I’ve been friends with him since childhood, and I’m so proud of what he’s doing there, but it’s taken him a while, right? It’s tough in the Big 12 to rebuild programs, and he’s doing a great job at it.”

The Jayhawks return four starters and eleven players from last year’s NCAA Tournament team, starting with senior guard Holly Kergieter, who averages 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and leads the Jayhawks in steals.

Kansas also features 6-foot-6 senior center Taiyanna Jackson, who averages a double-double with 15.9 points and 12.2 rebounds.

“Jacksons on the inside is a problem,” Gerlich said. “I think she’s been the difference in the last two years. She kind of completes them.”

Texas Tech (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) fell to No. 15 Iowa State in the Big 12 opener last Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Raiders were within seven points with six minutes remaining in the game, but watch the Cyclones go on a 13-2 run in less than four minutes to pull away.

“I think they are realizing very quickly that every possession matters,” Gerlich said. “It’s going to be a grind every single game from this point out, and I think that’s the less that our young kids have to learn along with some of our returners as well.”

Guard Jasmine Shavers enters the game as the Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. Shavers averaged 10.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in last week’s games.

Texas Tech continues conference play on the road at TCU. The Lady Raiders and Horned Frogs tip off at 5 p.m. Saturday at Schollmaier Arena.