Lady Raiders End Two Game Skid; Cruise Past Kansas 89-72

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raider basketball team picked up a big win on Wednesday, defeating Kansas, 89-72, at United Supermarkets Arena.



With the win, the Lady Raiders surpassed their win total from the 2018-19 season in just 22 games, and matched their conference win total as well.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Texas Tech had five players in double-figure scoring, led by Lexi Gordon and Andrayah Adams with 19 points each. Gordon also added nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Lady Raiders in all three of those stat categories.



Brittany Brewer added 18 points, six rebounds and four blocks, while Chrislyn Carr had 13 points, four rebounds and five assists. Freshman Alexis Tucker added 10 points, six rebounds and two assists.



The Lady Raiders dominated the game in the first 10 minutes by besting Kansas, 22-7, in the first period. The team was led by both junior Andrayah Adams and sophomore Lexi Gordon with 7 points apiece. Texas Tech opened on a 16-0 run in the first six-plus minutes and never let the Jayhawks back within single digits.



By the end of the second quarter the Lady Raiders led by as many as 21 points, and took a 43-24 lead into the halftime locker room. Adams proceeded to fill up the score sheet with five points and two rebounds in the period. J Goodson also tallied five points, three rebounds and one assist.



The third quarter ended with the Lady Raiders up 22, following a seven-point period from Carr. Tech was able to hold off a late push from the Jayhawks in the fourth, and finish off the 17-point win.



NOTABLE

– For the third time this season, Texas Tech went with the starting five of Chrislyn Carr, Andrayah Adams, Sydney Goodson, Lexi Gordon and Brittany Brewer. The Lady Raiders moved to 1-2 this season when deploying this starting five.

– The Lady Raiders opened the game on a 16-0 run. The Jayhawks didn’t make their first basket until 6:21 into the first quarter.

– Tech would go on to lead at the half, 43-24. It marked the Lady Raiders’ second-largest halftime lead in conference play this season, second only to Oklahoma State (Feb. 1).

– Five Lady Raiders finished the game in double-figure scoring, led by Andrayah Adams and Lexi Gordon, who both at 19 points to lead all scorers.

– Adams is averaging 20.8 points per game over her last four home games.

– Lexi Gordon finished with 19 points, 9 rebounds and six assists, leading the Lady Raiders in all three of those categories.

– Sydney Goodson finished with four steals to tie her career high. The junior also had five points, eight rebounds and four assists.

– Tech had 16 offensive rebounds on the night–the second most the team has had in conference play this season–and outrebounded the Jayhawks, 48-37.

– Brittany Brewer scored 18 points to move into 13th on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,336 for her career. She surpassed Krista Kirkland on the list.

– Over her last five games, Brewer is averaging 20.6 points per game.



QUOTABLE

Head coach Marlene Stollings: “I would just like to say that I’m really happy to have over 3000 here on a weekday night. I know it’s tough to get out, so, I want to thank our fans. And then our team really responding. Had a couple tough losses here and to get back in the win-column feels really good. But our team followed the game plan at a really high level. Really impressed with their energy tonight, their intensity, their effort throughout the duration, and we’re able to surpass our win total and just 22 games this year from last year. So pretty good accomplishment as we rebuild this program and keep our eyes set on postseason play.”



UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders hit the road this weekend when they travel to Morgantown, W. Va., for a meeting with the Mountaineers. Tipoff is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. CT.

