LUBBOCK, Texas – After two home losses to ranked Big 12 teams, Texas Tech broke through against No. 25 Texas with a 68-64 win Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The reigning Big 12 Player of the Week Bre’Amber Scott scored a team-high 28 points, surpassing 20 or more points for the fifth straight game.

Freshman Kilah Freelon added a spark off the bench with a career-high 12 points, including a jumper with 1:48 remaining to give the Lady Raiders a three-point lead.

Texas would lead 15-13 after the first quarter, but Texas Tech would take control in the second quarter.

Scott three-pointer capped a 10-2 Lady Raider run to give Texas Tech a 23-17 lead with 5:39 remaining in the quarter. The Lady Raiders would go without a field goal in the final five minutes of the first half but still led 30-27 at the half.

Texas Tech starts the third quarter on a 7-0 run to extend the lead to ten, but the Longhorns would score four in the final 25 seconds of the quarter to make it a three-point game heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Raiders would hold off the Longhorns for their second win over Texas in the last three meetings and a win over Texas in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007-09.

The Lady Raiders (15-4, 3-3 Big 12) travel to face West Virginia at 12 p.m. Saturday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.