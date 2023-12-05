LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders improved to 10-0 on the season with a 93-60 win over Sam Houston at United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday.

Four of the five Lady Raiders’ starters finished in double figures on the evening, with sophomore guard Jasmine Shavers leading the way with 22 points. Sophomore Kilah Freelon was a perfect 8 for 8 from the floor and finished with 16, followed by Bailey Maupin with 15 and Ashley Chevalier with 12.

Texas Tech shot over 56% from the field and outscored the Bearkats 52-26 in the second half, which head coach Krista Gerlich credited to her team’s depth on the offensive end.

“It’s going to make it really difficult for people to scout us when you have that many people who can score the basketball, who can share it,” Gerlich said. “They really can’t key off of one person. I think Sam Houston tried to do that tonight against Bailey, and I thought our other kids really stepped up and showed that other people are on the team.”

After Tuesday’s win, the Lady Raiders became the only 10-0 team at the Division I level.

Texas Tech has a week off before returning to United Supermarkets Arena on Dec. 13 against Incarnate Word.