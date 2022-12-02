LUBBOCK, Texas – Five Lady Raiders scored in double-figures to fuel Texas Tech to a 91-56 win over Alabama State Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena.

After scoring five points in the first five minutes and trailing 6-5, the Lady Raiders used an 8-2 run to take the lead for good.

“I thought we were dragging, and it was tough for us to get up and play with great energy,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “So, we really tried to challenge them in the first half just to play with more energy, defend better, rebound better, take care of the ball better and attack better.”

Sophomore Rhyle McKinney started a 7-0 second-quarter run with one of her five three-pointers. She led the team with 19 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting including 5-of-5 from behind the arch.

Freshman Bailey Maupin added 17 points and surpassed 100 career points in her seventh career game.

Reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Week Jasmine Shavers scored 13, forward Jazmaine added eleven on 5-of-5 shooting, and Ella Tofaeono finished with ten.

The Lady Raiders forced 24 Alabama State (0-5) turnovers, turning those turnovers into 26 points. On the flip side, the Lady Raiders had 20 assists on 35 made baskets and turned the ball over just eight times. Six of Tech’s eight turnovers came in the first half of play.

The Lady Raiders (6-1) continue their month-long homestand against Incarnate Word at 2 p.m. Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)