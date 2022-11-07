LUBBOCK, Texas – Krista Gerlich’s Lady Raiders overcame a slow start in the first quarter to top Texas A&M – Corpus Christi, 69-49, in Monday’s season opener at United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech trailed 16-9 after one quarter but started the second frame on an 11-1 run to claim the lead for good. The Lady Raider defense held the Islanders to just three points in the second quarter and Texas Tech led 30-19 at the half.

Junior Jazmaine Lewis scored a team-high 13 points and seven rounds in the win. Sophomore Rhyle McKinney added 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field.

Gruver freshman Bailey Maupin also finished with 11 points in her Lady Raider debut.

The Lady Raiders outrebounded the Islanders 31-23 on the night. UTA transfer Katie Ferrell had six of those boards to go along with seven points, four steals, and three assists in her first game with Gerlich since their days in Arlington.

Texas Tech opens play in the Preseason WNIT against Jackson State at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at United Supermarkets Arena.