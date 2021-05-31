Lamesa Golden Tornadoes 2021 Football Schedule

LAMESA, Texas — The Lamesa Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Golden Tors open the season hosting San Angelo Lakeview on August 27. District play starts at home with back to back home games against Denver City & Shallowater on October 8 & October 15 respectively. Senior Night is October 29 when Slaton comes to town and the regular season wraps up at Brownfield on November 5.

Take a look at the Golden Tors’ full schedule below:

8/27: vs. San Angelo Lakeview

9/3: vs. Muleshoe

9/10: @ Snyder

9/17: @ River Road (Amarillo)

9/24: vs. Fabens (@ Sul Ross)

10/1 – BYE WEEK

10/8: vs. Denver City

10/15: vs. Shallowater

10/22: @ Kermit

10/29: vs. Slaton (Senior Night)

11/5: @ Brownfield