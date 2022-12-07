LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech survived a scare and kept its home winning streak alive with Wednesday’s 78-71 come-from-behind win against Nicholls at United Supermarkets Arena.

After trailing the entire second half, the Red Raiders would take a 70-69 lead on a Kevin Obanor layup with under two minutes in regulation.

Obanor finished with 20 points and seven rebounds before fouling out with 24.5 remaining.

Freshman Pop Isaacs led the way with a career-high 24 points, including 5-for-6 from three-point range.

Texas Tech struggled from the free-throw line the majority of the night. The Red Raiders shot 21-of-42 from the line, but freshman Lamar Washington hit four straight in the final minute to ice away the victory. Washington scored all 12 of his points from the free-throw line.

The victory extends Texas Tech’s winning streak at United Supermarkets Arena to 26 straight games.

The Red Raiders were without Jaylon Tyson, who was out with a lower left leg injury. Tyson watched from the bench in a boot as the Red Raiders struggled to score in the first half.

The Red Raiders trailed 35-28 at the break, and Nicholls would lead by as many as eleven points in the second half.

The Red Raiders will host Eastern Washington at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at United Supermarkets Arena.