LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Baseball Academy’s annual tournament to support Team Luke is returning for another year.

The the 4th annual Hope for Minds baseball tournament will be Oct. 15-16 at Luke Siegel Field (4805 CR 1700). Proceeds from the event benefit the Team Luke Hope for Minds Foundation.

“We’ve just tried to honor Luke along with the Siegel family,” LBA owner Trent Petrie said. “It’s something as long as I’m out here we are planning on doing it. We just encourage people to sign up and come out. We are looking forward to a great weekend.”

Tim Siegel is scheduled to be on hand for one of the tournament days.

Each player and coach will receive a Team Luke bracelet and coaches receive a t-shirt.

This is a 7U & 8U tournament with a three game guarantee and the entry fee is $400 per team. You can register at usssa.com.

For more information contact Petrie at (806) 252-5289 or lubbockbaseballacademy@yahoo.com.