LCU Chaps Drop Tough One at Home to Angelo State

LCU’s five game win streak came to an end on Saturday at Rip Griffin Center as the Chaps fall to Angelo State 73-71. The Chaps led by five at the intermission 44-39. The final ten minutes of the contest proved to be the deciding factor as the Rams were able to score 15 points in those final minutes. Rashaan Proctor led the Chaps in scoring with 18 in the loss. Angelo State’s Jeremy Hayes led all scorers with 21 points. The Chaps loss drops them to 8-5 overall and 5-3 in the Lone Star Conference. The Chaps return to action Thursday in Portales, New Mexico against Eastern New Mexico.