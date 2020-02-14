Breaking News
LPD seeking persons of interest in aggravated robbery

LCU Lady Chaps Run Record to 20-3 With 71-63 Win Over Arkansas-Ft. Smith

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (February 13, 2020) – Emma Middleton matched a career high in rebounds, but needed one more to complete a double-double, as her 18 points and nine rebounds led No.9 Lubbock Christian University to a 71-63 Lone Star Conference victory over Arkansas-Fort Smith Thursday night inside Stubblefield Center.

Middleton was 6-of-9 inside the arc in the contest, and was revved up early, posting 10 points in the opening quarter of play. Six of the points came in a 10-1 run in the opening 5:37 of the game, as UAFS missed their first six shot attempts. UAFS would hit five of their next seven attempts, but LCU ended the quarter with the final four points for a 20-13 lead.

LCU had their best defensive quarter in the second quarter, holding UAFS to 35.3% (6/17) from the field in the frame. It did not appear it was heading that direction to start the quarter as the Lady Lions opened the quarter on a 6-0 run over the opening 2:25 of the quarter to cut LCU’s lead to 20-19. Middleton ended the UAFS run with a deuce and Channing Cunyus followed with a three-pointer to help LCU respond on a 9-2 run for a 29-21 lead. LCU received 14 points in the opening half from Middleton and LCU led 35-27 at the half.

Even when not scoring, LCU was scoring. LCU had a 1-of-5 shooting stretch to start the third quarter (they did not miss more than two consecutive shots following the sequence) , but still outscored UAFS 4-2 in the opening four minutes of the half. Middleton had the first four points of the half and Madelyn Turner nailed a three-pointer to help LCU to a 7-0 run for a 42-29 lead with 5:49 left in the period. Maddi Chitsey provided LCU their biggest lead of the game (49-34) with a three-pointer as 4:26 remained in the quarter. LCU produced their second-lowest three-point total of the season (four in the game), but they hit three in the quarter, with Ashton Duncan closing the quarter with a triple for a 57-44 lead heading into the final frame.

The Lady Chaps shot 52.4% (11/21) in the second half and received seven points off 3-of-4 shooting from Caitlyn Cunyus in the fourth quarter to help hold off UAFS. The Lady Lions never cut LCU’s lead inside an eight-point margin and had their four-game win streak snapped.

Middleton was joined in double figures by Chitsey (14 points) and Caitlyn Cunyus (11 points). The Lady Chaps, who were 51.1% (23/45) from the field, also took advantage of 25 free-throw attempts by making 21 attempts. The Lady Chaps had not had more than 13 free-throw attempts in their last six games and the 21 points from the line matched their second-most in a game this season. Middleton (6-of-6) and Chitsey (6-of-5) were a combined 12-of-13 from the line, as LCU outscored UAFS 21-10 from the line (second-highest margin of the season).

Tamera Gulley did complete a double-double for UAFS with 14 rebounds and 11 points. Ashanti Eden led the Lady Lions with 19 points and Leiloni Culley contributed 15 points. UAFS fell to12-11 overall and 8-8 in LSC play.

LCU improved to 6-1 all-time against UAFS and the win marked LCU’s sixth straight series victory (13-1 overall). The Lady Chaps are 20-3 on the season and they improved their LSC record to 14-3 and moved into a share of second place with West Texas A&M, who fell to Tarleton State.

TURNING POINT
The Lady Lions attempted to rally in the fourth quarter, behind eight points in the quarter by Eden. She was 0-of-2 from long range prior to the quarter, but hit two treys in the final quarter. UAFS, who hit six of their last eight field goal attempts, had a 5-0 run to cut LCU’s lead to 67-58 (2:47 left), but Caitlyn Cunyus interrupted the run with a three-point play the hard way to put LCU’s lead back into double-figures. Eden followed with a three-pointer, but without Cunyus’ part, it could have cut LCU’s lead to a six-point lead.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS
LCU shot at least 50% from the field for a fourth consecutive game, marking the first time since February of the 2015-16 season in which they have had a streak of consecutive games shooting 50% or better reach four games. On the flip side, LCU allowed the highest shooting performance (43.1% for UAFS) of the season for a second consecutive road game (won both game). LCU has only allowed 40% shooting or better in three games total this season.

WHAT’S NEXT
The Lady Chaps head to Oklahoma City Saturday to face Oklahoma Christian inside Eagles’ Nest for a 2 p.m. tip-off.

Courtesy: Lubbock Christian Athletics

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar