LUBBOCK, Texas – A tough Chaps squad kept no. 4 Midwestern State off the scoreboard for their second straight meeting, earning a 0-0 draw against the Mustangs on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The first offensive chance for either side came for Lubbock Christian (3-4-2) as a Jeremy Chua shot in the eighth minute just went high.

Midwestern State (6-0-2) saw a great chance at a goal, but a header by Brandon Martinez-Trelles went off the crossbar and out of play in the 20th minute.

The Mustangs continued to pepper the box, but each shot was just off target for MSU, ending the half with a Max Gonzales shot going out high.

Midwestern State continued to fire shot after shot at the Chaps, including three shots in a four minute span from the 48th to the 52nd minute, each shot just missing the net.

In the 59th minute, LCU got their best look of the contest, but a shot by Luke Suarez just went wide left.

Mere Escobar tallied the first shot on goal for either side in the 72nd minute, as his slow roller was cradled into the arms of Tom Miles.

For the second time in the match, a header by MSU went off the crossbar, this time an attempt by Juan Galindo in the 78th minute.

Sulahmana Bah got one more chance for the Mustangs in the 89th minute, but Miles picked up his second save of the game and LCU held on for the 0-0 draw.

Midwestern State outshot LCU 16-4 but tallied just two shots on goal. This is the first time Lubbock Christian has failed to record a shot on goal since Sept. 29, 2021, also against Midwestern State. The Mustangs had nine shots on goal in a 3-0 victory in that match.

Despite not recording a shot, Tariq Bakkali moves up the record books for matches played, passing Elijah Madzikatire for seventh most matches played with 67 in his career.

Conference play opens for the Chaps on Saturday, Oct. 1 in a rematch of The Rivalry on the Range in Canyon, Texas. Kickoff is set for 3 PM.

(Courtesy: LCU Sports Information Department)