LUBBOCK,TX- The Lubbock Christian University men’s soccer team is set to open up their 2023 season strong with a pair of road games in Colorado.

LCU officially releasing their schedule Tuesday afternoon that features a 17-game regular season starting August 31st in Durango, Colorado against Fort Lewis College.

The Chaps then will return home for a nine-game homestand kicking off on September 7th hosting Metropolitan State of Denver.

LCU will then begin Lone Star Conference play starting October 4th on the road in San Antonio, Texas facing St. Mary’s.

The 2023 Lone Star Conference Championships will take place in East Ridge, Tennessee from November 4th through November 12th with NCAA postseason play getting underway on November 16th.

The Chaps are coming off a 7-8-4 season last year while clinching a LSC Championship birth as the number four-seed. The Chaps are lead by head coach Collin Cone who is in his second year leading the program.