LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian University picked up its first conference win of the season with a 1-0 decision over No. 16 Oklahoma Christian.

Heriberto Campuzano scored the lone goal of the contest with four minutes remaining left in the first half.

Goalkeeper Tom Miles had seven saves in the shutout win.

It’s the Chaps second win over a ranked team this season and they’ll have a chance for another on Saturday.

LCU (4-4-3, 1-0-1 LSC) faces No. 8 Midwestern State at 3 p.m. Saturday in Wichita Falls.

