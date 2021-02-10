LCU Softball’s Brooke Makemson earns multiple awards for outstanding weekend

RICHARDSON, Texas – The first Lone Star Conference softball weekly honors were handed out Tuesday, and Lubbock Christian University’s Brooke Makemson received the Hitter of the Week honor.



Makemson had a dominating performance both offensively and defensively, as LCU cruised to a 4-0 record (all against MIAA programs) in the Lubbock Sports College Invitational, which named her the Best Offensive Player of the event. The senior from Frisco, Texas hit .692 in the event, with nine hits in 13 at-bats. Six of her nine hits were for extra-bases, with a double, triple and four home runs leading to a 1.846 slugging mark and a .714 on-base percentage. In the four games, she had 24 total bases, 13 RBI, while also providing nine put-outs and 13 assists defensively with a perfect 1.000 fielding mark at shortstop. Makemson had multi-hit and multi-RBI performances in all four games. She opened with a 2-for-4 performance with two homers and five RBI against Washburn. She had home runs in three of the four games and also had a four-RBI performance against Fort Hays State, which was a contest she had a home run and a triple.



The honor is the first for Makemson and it marks LCU’s first weekly honor since joining the Lone Star Conference last season. The No.19 Lady Chaps are 5-2 on the season, with their next game scheduled for Feb. 20 in Canyon, Texas against Colorado School of Mines.

Courtesy of LCU Athletics Communications Department