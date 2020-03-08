LCU women’s basketball defeats A&M-Commerce, wins Lone Star Conference tournament

FRISCO, Texas — No. 6 Lubbock Christian women’s basketball beat No. 7 Texas A&M Commerce 57-44 in the Lone Star Conference tournament final Saturday.

The win gives the Lady Chaps their first ever Lone Star Conference championship.

LCU won the game with stifling defense, holding the Lions to 21.2 percent from the field and allowing just one 3-pointer.

The Lady Chaps got ahead early, dominating the first quarter-and-a-half of the game for a 27-9 lead.

But Commerce didn’t quit. The Lions opened up the third quarter strong, eventually cutting LCU’s lead to 36-31 with 3:17 remaining in the third quarter.

At that point, the Lady Chaps stopped the bleeding. Maddi Chitsey scored two straight baskets and Allie Schulte hit a 3 before the end of the quarter, giving LCU a 43-31 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Chitsey’s scoring was crucial throughout the game. She finished with a game high 17 points, and got a double double with 11 rebounds.