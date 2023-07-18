LUBBOCK,TX- The Lubbock Christian University women’s soccer team announced their upcoming 2023 season schedule on Tuesday afternoon, featuring an 18-game regular season starting on September 1st against Colorado Mesa.

The Lady Chaps will make their home debut on September 9th hosting New Mexico Highlands, which opens a three-game homestand to close out non-conference play.

LCU’s 12-game conference slate will open up on the road September 20th in Portales, New Mexico facing the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds. The Lady Chaps will follow that contest hosting St. Mary’s on September 23rd for their first conference home game.

LCU is coming off a 8-3-8 season last year which includes a 0-0-2 record against nationally ranked programs. This upcoming season marks the 12th season under head coach Alex Denning.