LUBBOCK, Texas – A penalty kick by Graycen Rasmussen was all the Lady Chaps needed, knocking off Texas A&M International 1-0 to earn their third conference win of the season on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Just 4:04 into the contest, a handball in the box by the Dust Devils (4-4-2, 0-2-2 LSC) allowed LCU (6-0-4, 3-0-1 LSC) to get a free chance at a goal. Rasmussen took the shot and fired it past the keeper to quickly put Lubbock Christian up 1-0. With the make, Rasmussen becomes just the seventh Lady Chap to make multiple penalty kicks in a career. She is now 2-for-2 on penalty kicks after connecting on one earlier this season at Texas Permian Basin.

The Chaps had several opportunities to extend the lead, including a shot attempt by Makenna Pate in the 37th minute that was just saved by Dust Devil keeper Fabiana Solano. With that shot, Pate ties Haley Knesek for the fourth most shot attempts in a career with 155.

Texas A&M International’s best chance came in the 42nd minute, but the shot by Sammy Hecht was saved by Abby Kone and the teams went into the intermission with LCU still ahead by one.

The Lady Chap defense turned up the pressure in the second half, holding the Devils without a shot attempt until the 80th minute.

Alicia Martinez attempted a shot for the Dust Devils in the 82nd minute that went wide, while a shot by Lexi De La Cruz of LCU in the 89th minute just went high and the Lady Chaps picked up their second straight victory and their third conference win of the season, holding on for the 1-0 victory.

Arely Jimenez started the match for the Lady Chaps, playing 72 minutes total, becoming just the eighth Lady Chap in program history to record at least 5,000 minutes of playing time. Jimenez now sits eighth overall with 5,067 minutes played. She needs just 24 minutes of playing time to pass Priscilla Brannon for seventh most minutes played. Jimenez also ties Brannon for fifth most matches played in school history with 72.

With her fourth shutout of the season, Kone already ties Kayla Wilkinson and Lacy Burress for fifth most shutouts in a career.

The win now gives Alex Denning 99 total wins in his career at LCU. Denning has 122 wins overall in his coaching career.

The Lady Chaps will stay at home on Wednesday, Sept. 28 for The Rivalry on the Range against no. 10 West Texas A&M. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM