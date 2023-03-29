LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) has selected Lubbock Christian University’s Kasey Flores as the Louisville Slugger Division II National Player of the Week.

Flores helped LCU to a 6-0 with five home runs and eleven runs batted in last week. Two of her home runs came against a Saint Edward’s pitching staff that had allowed three homers all season. Six of her ten hits came with runners on base.

It’s the third time this season a Lady Chap has received a weekly national award from the NFCA. Maxine Valdez and Taylor Franco received national Pitcher of the Week honors earlier this season.

Flores is tied for third in the nation with 15 home runs and second in the nation with 50 runs batted in.

The No. 11 Lady Chaps continue Lone Star Conference play against Texas A&M International at 12 p.m. Friday in Laredo.