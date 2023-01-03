RICHARDSON, Texas – For the first time in his career, Rowan Mackenzie was named the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week, announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The junior out of Perth, Australia finished the week averaging 18.0 points per game, picking up six total steals and tallying two blocks as the Chap split the first week back from break, defeating Cameron 85-61 before falling to Midwestern State 71-65.

In the first game of the week against Cameron, Mackenzie had four steals and had a career-high two blocks against the Aggies, holding CU to just 26.7 percent from three as the Chaps scored 22 points off turnovers. The Aussie scored 28 points, shooting 75 percent from the floor and going a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

While Mackenzie only had eight points against Midwestern State, he picked the pocket of two Mustangs. Mackenzie also hauled in six rebounds and dished out three assists.

This is the first career LSC Defensive Player of the Week Award for Mackenzie in his career. It is his third honor from the conference this season, being named LSC Offensive Player of the Week on Nov. 14 and Dec. 20. Mackenzie is the first Chap to earn the weekly defensive honor from the conference since Parker Hicks won his sixth defensive accolade of the season on Feb. 28, 2022.

The Chaps will look to get back on track in conference play this week, heading on the road first to Odessa to face UTPB on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 PM before heading to Angelo State to face the Rams on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 3 PM. For more information, fans can head over to lcuchaps.com.

WEEKLY AWARDS

Defensive

N-7 No nominees.

N-14 Creighton Avery, Texas A&M-Kingsville

N-21 Tiras Morton, Texas A&M International

N-28 Moun’Tae Edmundson, Oklahoma Christian

D-5 Fredelin De La Cruz, Angelo State

D-14 John Achebe, Texas A&M International

D-20 Errol White, Eastern New Mexico

J-3 Rowan Mackenzie, Lubbock Christian

LCU Press Release