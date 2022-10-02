WICHITA FALLS, Texas – The Lubbock Christian University’s men’s tennis team made history competing in its first-ever ITA Division II South Central Regional Championships on Sunday.

Martins Abamu won the singles championship to qaulify for the ITA Cup in Rome, Ga. on Oct. 13-16.

Abamu is one of 16 national qualifiers and one of eight to receive an automatic berth to the national event.

Nine of LCU’s 10 competitors registered a victory at the event, including Abamu (6-0), Kelly Giese (4-1), Braden Tipton (2-1), Herman Aguirre (2-2) and Carlos Gutierrez (2-2), who each collected at least two wins in singles matches.

” I am so proud of the fight our men showed,” LCU head coach Regal Speegle said. “We are a family and we played for each other and represented LCU amazingly well with excellent play. What a start to our inaugural season! ”

This is Lubbock Christian University’s first season to have intercollegiate tennis since 1982.

(The Lubbock Christian University Sports Information Department contributed to this report.)