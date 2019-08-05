LEADING OFF: Morton completes father/son loop, Canó injured

Tampa Bay Rays’ Charlie Morton goes into his delivery to the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

A look at what’s happening around the majors Monday:

SOUNDS FAMILIAR

Charlie Morton is set to start for Tampa Bay against prized rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays. In Morton’s big league debut in 2008 with Atlanta, he faced Guerrero’s father — future Hall of Famer Vlad, then with the Angels.

“That’s kind of cool,” Morton said.

The senior Guerrero went 1 for 3 against Morton on that day. Morton (12-3, 2.78 ERA) takes on Toronto at Tropicana Field.

SLIDING AWAY

The Boston Red Sox try to stop their biggest slide in four years when they begin a seven-game homestand Monday night against Kansas City. The reigning World Series champions lost 7-4 to the New York Yankees on Sunday night, completing a four-game sweep and running their losing streak to eight games. It’s the longest skid for Boston since it dropped eight in a row in July 2015. The Red Sox (59-55) are a whopping 14 1/2 games back of the AL East-leading Yankees, and they also have some work to do to get into position for a wild card. Rick Porcello pitches in the series opener against Kansas City, and Mike Montgomery starts for the Royals.

CHECK HIM

The Mets will see how second baseman Robinson Canó is feeling, a day after he limped off the field in Pittsburgh with a strained left hamstring.

Canó lined his third hit of the game — and ninth hit in his last 15 at-bats — but pulled up after rounding first and grabbed at the back of his leg. He was tagged out.

In his first season with the Mets after being acquired from Seattle, the 36-year-old was limited to one game between May 22 and June 16 because of a strained left quadriceps. He is hitting .252 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs.

The Mets host Miami in a doubleheader, looking to sweep and go over .500.

NO FREEBIES

Cubs starters have gone six straight games without issuing a walk, which the team says is its longest such streak since at least 1905.

“It’s really fun to watch when you make the other team earn a trip down to first base,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Kyle Hendricks (8-8, 3.07 ERA) tries to keep the string going when he starts at Wrigley Field against Oakland.

HE’LL BE ON THE HILL

Vince Velasquez (3-6, 4.40 ERA) pitches for the Phillies when they open a three-game set at Arizona in a matchup of wild-card contenders.

The right-hander was impressive in his last game — as a left fielder. When Philadelphia went into the 14th inning against the White Sox, Velasquez was inserted into the outfield. He threw out one runner at the plate, almost got another and made a diving catch.

HE’S BACK

The Indians will promote righty Aaron Civale from Triple-A Columbus to pitch at home against Texas. His lone big league appearance came on June 22, when he pitched six scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over Detroit.

