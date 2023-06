LUBBOCK, TX- The 2023 Texas Tech Football season is under 75 days away as the Red Raiders will open up their 2023 campaign on the road at Wyoming on September 2nd.

One of the biggest conversations surrounding college and professional football is how to make the game safer in regards to player safety.

KLBK Sports sat down with Texas Tech Football Staff and representatives from Riddell Sports on how the Red Raiders are prioritizing player safety by using Smart Helmet Technology.