ABILENE, TX- The New Home Leopards are heading back to the UIL State tournament, sweeping the series against Hawley Thursday in the 2A Regional Finals at McMurry University.

The Leopards defeated the Bearcats in game one 5-1 and game two 12-2 in five innings to punch their ticket to Round Rock.

Last season, New Home fell in the opening round of the state tournament to Valley Mills 4-3. This is the first time in program history that the Leopards have made back to back state tournament appearances in Class 2A. Under Head Coach Brady Webb, it is the program’s fourth time in five years they are heading back to state.

This is the school’s sixth sport for a team or individual who has made it to the state tournament this year.

New Home will play the winner of Harleton/Douglass in Round Rock.

