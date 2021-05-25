Levelland Lobos 2021 Football Schedule

LEVELLAND, Texas — Levelland Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Lobos open up the season hosting Plainview on August 27. Homecoming is September 10 against Shallowater before traveling to Lubbock High on September 17. Late in the season Levelland travels to Estacado on October 28 and the season wraps up with Senior Day when Seminole comes to town November 5.

Take a look at Levelland’s full schedule below:

8/27: vs. Plainview

9/3 @ Snyder

9/10: vs. Shallowater (Homecoming)

9/17: @ Lubbock High

9/24: @ Pampa

10/1: vs. Canyon

10/8: @ Borger

10/15: vs. Perryton

10/22: BYE WEEK

10/29: @ Estacado

11/5: vs. Seminole (Senior Night)