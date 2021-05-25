Levelland Lobos 2021 Football Schedule

LEVELLAND, Texas — Levelland Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Lobos open up the season hosting Plainview on August 27. Homecoming is September 10 against Shallowater before traveling to Lubbock High on September 17. Late in the season Levelland travels to Estacado on October 28 and the season wraps up with Senior Day when Seminole comes to town November 5.
Take a look at Levelland’s full schedule below:
8/27: vs. Plainview
9/3 @ Snyder
9/10: vs. Shallowater (Homecoming)
9/17: @ Lubbock High
9/24: @ Pampa
10/1: vs. Canyon
10/8: @ Borger
10/15: vs. Perryton
10/22: BYE WEEK
10/29: @ Estacado
11/5: vs. Seminole (Senior Night)