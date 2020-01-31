LISD Divers Punch Tickets to State

Thursday’s 5A Regional Diving meet became a record breaking event for two LISD divers. Coronado’s Rhett Hensley and Lubbock High’s Payton Props hit marks of 523.15 and 444.30 to secure their trips to the State Diving Championships in Austin Valentines weekend. Hensley led from the first dive until the final dive in the 11th round. Monterey’s Adrian Jimenez came in second and Coronado’s Kaleb Vaugh came in third and will join Hensley in Austin. On the girls side of things, Props and Midland Greenwood’s Grace Austin went back and fourth for a majority of the meet with Props taking a slim lead going into the final dive. Props bested her previous record mark of 425.65 from last year to capture the win and secure her fourth and now final trip to Austin. Joining Props will be Lubbock High’s Alyssa Britt.