Liverpool drops first points in 1-1 draw at Man United

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scores his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Adam Lallana scored his first goal in more than two years to rescue a 1-1 draw for Liverpool at Manchester United on Sunday, preserving the Premier League leader’s unbeaten start.

Although Liverpool dropped points for the first time since last season in March, Jürgen Klopp’s side still went six points clear after nine games.

It’s 17 consecutive wins and out in the league for Liverpool but the bigger mission is winning the English title for the first time since 1990.

United sits only two points above the drop zone but the heat should ease on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after avoiding defeat against what is currently the strongest side in England — and managing to take the lead through Marcus Rashford in the first half.

“The result is good,” Klopp said after failing to win in the league for the first time since a draw with Everton in March. “It’s not what we wanted before the game. But the way it developed I feel we have to be happy. We take the point because for a long time they were 1-0 up.

“We had good moments in the second half but I didn’t like the first half, because we gave Manchester United opportunities to do what they wanted.”

This was a day when Liverpool struggled to impose itself on a United side low in confidence.

But Klopp’s second-half changes paid off. Lallana, who replaced Jordan Henderson around the hour, ghosted in at the far post in the 85th minute to meet Andy Robertson’s cross with a tap-in for his first goal since May 2017.

Liverpool fans were already in party mood before kickoff at the home of its greatest rival.

They weren’t just goading United about “going down.” They’d brought balloons in the shape of sixes. Where better to celebrate their sixth European Cup triumph in June than at the club with only three successes?

Especially on a day when some United fans turned on their leadership in a very public way. A banner calling for the departure of executive vice chairman Ed Woodward was flown over Old Trafford before kickoff with fans protesting against the owning Glazer family outside.

With Woodward vowing to stick by Solskjaer after 10 months in charge, the players showed the determination so often missing.

It helped that Liverpool didn’t resemble the power it now sees itself as — even against a defense as porous as United’s — with Mohamed Salah out with an ankle injury.

It took Liverpool 35 minutes to test United goalkeeper David De Gea, with the weakest of shots. Sadio Mane surged down the right flank and centered to Roberto Firmino, whose shot lacked power and placing and was easily gathered.

Within a minute, United was in front.

There was a foul by Victor Lindelof on Divock Origi in the buildup to Daniel James being released to launch a counterattack that ended with him centering to Rashford to score.

Given the high bar being applied by the Premier League to overturn decisions on the field, allowing play to continue after the foul wasn’t deemed a serious error in need of correction.

“We allowed them to be aggressive and win challenges everywhere,” Klopp said. “We had to pass the lines and the opportunities were there, but we didn’t see them. They were better than us and defended well, but in the end they scored a goal that shows all the problems with VAR.

“Mr. (Martin) Atkinson let the game run on because that is the protocol of VAR, and VAR shows there was contact and it was a foul. But we couldn’t change that. They still had 60 or 70 yards to run to score the goal, but it’s not cool.”

Klopp was seething again before halftime when a VAR ruling went against Liverpool.

Mane had clearly used his left arm to control the ball and get round Lindelof before putting the ball through De Gea’s legs.

“Pretty much everything went against us today,” Klopp said. “But we still didn’t lose.”

But with Liverpool facing its first loss since a trip to Manchester City in January, VAR did clear Lallana’s leveler.

And Liverpool remains in a strong early position to dethrone City as champions, with Pep Guardiola’s side six points behind in second place.

___

