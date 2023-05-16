LUBBOCK, Texas – Three area athletes will play in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) All-Star games Thursday and Friday in San Antonio.

Monterey’s Kelly Mora and Lubbock-Cooper’s Calyn Dallas are part of the Large School Girls Yellow Team and will play at 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. Thursday.

On the boy’s side, Floydada’s Abron Castillo is one of 23 student-athletes selected to participate in the Small School Boys game. He’ll represent the Whirlwinds as part of the Burnt Orange team in Friday’s game scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Each all-star game will be played at Taylor Fieldhouse on the campus of St. Mary’s University.