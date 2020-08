On March 11th, 12th & 13th the sports world came to a halt and every sport and major event was either canceled or postponed.

Today, we are back on the local level with High School Football practices beginning for 4A down to 1A schools. 25 days from today is the first Friday night with High School Football and for the next 24 days we’ll be previewing our local schools to show you how each team is preparing for the season.