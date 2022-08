LUBBOCK, TX- Before the 2022 High School Football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2022 Blitz Previews kick off with the Kingdom Prep Warriors. KPA is ready to pick up right where they left off last season but now under leadership of New Head Coach, Peter Griffith who is back on his old stomping grounds as he was the Warrior’s Quarterback back in the day.