Big 12 announces 2020 football schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s home conference schedule features both Texas and Oklahoma next season and we now know when those and the rest of the conference slate will be played.

The Big 12 conference unveiled the 2020 football schedule on Tuesday and the Red Raiders open up conference play at Iowa State on Sept. 26. It’s marks the third straight season will open its Big 12 schedule on the road.

Matt Wells’ team kicks off October with three-consecutive home games, starting with West Virginia on Oct. 3. The Red Raiders have their only open date the next weekend then welcome Baylor on Oct. 15 for a Thursday night showdown. Tech wraps up the homestand with the Longhorns on Oct. 24.

The Red Raiders wrap up the month with a visit Oklahoma State on Halloween.

The month of November begins with a trip to Manhattan to face Kansas State on Nov. 7 then is followed by a home game with Kansas on Nov. 14.

The Red Raiders travel to TCU on Nov. 21 then return to Lubbock for the home finale against Oklahoma on Nov. 28. The game with the Sooners could potentially be moved to Friday Nov. 27 by the conference.

Game time and television designations for the entire 2020 schedule will be announced by the conference office in the months leading up to the season. All dates are subject to change.

You can see the entire conference schedule below.