Coronado alumnus Jaylon Thomas makes Outland Trophy watch list

SMU offensive lineman Jaylon Thomas plays against Memphis in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Memphis won 54-48. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas — Coronado alumnus and current SMU offensive lineman Jaylon Thomas was named to the Outland Trophy watch list on Tuesday.

The Outland Trophy honors the nation’s top interior lineman but the list includes some offensive tackles, which Thomas played at SMU in 2019.

Thomas came to SMU from Coronado in 2018, and took over as the team’s starting right tackle midway through his true freshman season.

In 2019, Thomas was named to the All-AAC Second Team. He was part of an explosive SMU offense that led the team to a 10-3 record, its most wins since 1984.