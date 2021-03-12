Coronado, Lubbock High, Frenship win twice in Day 2 of First Bank Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock High School, Frenship High School and Coronado High School were among the schools that thrived in day two of the First Bank Classic.

The First Bank Classic is an annual high school baseball tournament hosted in Lubbock. Teams came from Amarillo, San Angelo and Odessa to participate.

The Mustangs, Tigers and Westerners all won two games Friday.

Coronado clobbered Plainview 15-5 and topped Estacado 9-1. Lubbock High beat Estacado 13-3 and Plainview 7-5. Frenship won 8-4 over Monterey and 4-3 over Randall.

Coronado improved to 4-0 on the tournament with its victories. Lubbock High and Frenship moved up to 3-1.

In other action Friday, Lubbock-Cooper split two games, losing to Odessa Permian 5-4 and beating San Angelo Central 5-3.