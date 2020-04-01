Coronado quarterback Sawyer Robertson commits to Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs

LUBBOCK, Texas — Coronado’s star quarterback Sawyer Robertson will play his college ball under Mike Leach at Mississippi State, he announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Robertson threw for 3,914 yards and 44 touchdowns last season, per MaxPreps. He led the Mustangs to a 7-5 record.

Robertson said he will play football and baseball at Mississippi State.

Leach is about to coach his first season at Mississippi State after eight seasons at Washington State. He coached Texas Tech from 2000-2009, accumulating a 84-43 record.