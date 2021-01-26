Coronado’s Imari Jones commits to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Coronado High School cornerback Imari Jones committed to play his college football at Texas Tech, he announced Tuesday.

Jones is currently a senior at Coronado. According to MaxPreps.com, he had 40 tackles, three of which went for a loss, and 15 pass breakups last season.

Before committing to Texas Tech, Jones reported offers from Cisco College, Eastern New Mexico University and other smaller schools.

Jones helped Coronado go 12-1 last season. The Mustangs were undefeated before losing to Red Oak in the playoffs.

