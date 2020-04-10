Former South Plains WBB coach Cayla Petree wins NJCAA D1 Coach of the Year

LEVELLAND, Texas — Former South Plains women’s basketball head coach Cayla Petree was awarded the NJCAA Division 1 Coach of the Year award on Friday.

Petree led the Lady Texans to a 32-1 record and a No. 2 overall postseason seed last season before play was suspended due to COVID-19. The team won its first 26 games of the year.

South Plains dominated on both ends all season, shooting 50.6 percent from the field and holding opponents to 49.5 points per game.

Petree left South Plains for Gulf Coast State on Wednesday. Her new school has won three of the last four NJCAA D1 women’s titles.