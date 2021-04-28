Four Trinity Christian athletes sign to play at the next level

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday four Trinity Christian athletes signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level.

Kiley Irlbeck signed with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for acrobatics and tumbling. Lions outfielder Roe Forrest signed with Odessa College, and two more TCS baseball players signed with Hill College. Both catcher Jarren Lewis and pitcher Johnny Salazar will be furthering their baseball careers as rebels.

Congrats to all four athletes and best of luck in your collegiate careers!

