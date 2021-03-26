Frenship ISD announced Toree Winchell as new volleyball coach

This is a press release from Frenship ISD.

(Wolfforth, TX) – Frenship Independent School District is excited to announce the addition of Toree Winchell as the new Frenship High School head volleyball coach.

Winchell joins Frenship with nine years of coaching experience and is coming from Frisco ISD where she served as the varsity assistant volleyball coach and varsity assistant track coach. Most recently, her volleyball coaching staff was voted “Coaching Staff of the Year” by Frisco ISD.

“I had the opportunity to watch her interact with students, and she brings a family culture and positive atmosphere,” said Kenneth Catney, Frenship ISD Athletic Director. “We are excited to have her join our Frenship family.”

As a Dalhart, Texas native and West Texas A&M University graduate, Winchell says she is excited to be moving back to west Texas.

“The area is close to home and that drew me in, but it is really the heart of Frenship and just knowing I could be a part of their phenomenal culture,” said Winchell.

Winchell will officially start in June, but she has already been traveling back and forth from Frisco to Wolfforth to meet and connect with her future students and players.

“Relationships are 100% the backbone of any team. There has to be understanding, some grace, and compassion, and that starts with knowing who they are,” said Winchell. “When you invest in people and in relationships and connections, we all want to grow together.”

In addition to serving as Frenship’s head volleyball coach, Winchell will also teach English at FHS.

