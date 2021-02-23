High School Basketball Playoff Scores: February 23

LUBBOCK, Texas — High School basketball playoffs are in full swing, and several South Plains team took the floor Tuesday evening.

The boys teams are mainly in the area round, while girls games are primarily in the regional quarterfinals. Here’s how the games turned out.

Girls Basketball

New Home: 61 Sundown: 42

Whiteface: 40 Borden: 36

Boys Basketball

Childress: 34 Littlefield: 29

Wheeler: 65 New Deal: 58

Wink: 85 Plains: 76

Panhandle: 84 Ralls: 56

Jayton: 46 Borden County: 45

Klondike: 68 O’Donnell: 60