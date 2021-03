KANSAS CITY, Mo (WDAF) -- The Men's and Women's Big 12 Tournaments will be following a different kind of game plan when they tip off at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on March 10 and 11.

Gone are the spirit-filled pep rallies with thousands of fans, school bands and cheerleaders in the Live Block at the Power & Light district. The Kansas City Sports Commission scrapped Fan Fest that took place on the street between the Live Block and the arena. Other events, like the Big 12 BBQ contest are also canceled this year.