Final Scores:

Idalou 14 Roosevelt 0 (KLBK’s Game of the Week)

Frenship 46 Permian 44

Lubbock-Cooper 48 Monterey 27

Brownwood 35 Estacado 14 (Thursday night)

Abilene 63 Coronado 10

Abilene Wylie 52 Lubbock 7

Abilene Cooper 31 Plainview 14

New Home 77 Plains 14

First Baptist Dallas 47 Lubbock Christian 22

Borger 36 Levelland 28

Slaton 20 Lamesa 14

Muleshoe 48 River Road 6

Abernathy 48 Littlefield 0

New Deal 56 Olton 21

Post 32 Sundown 19

Ropes 17 Seagraves 14

Hale Center 37 Bovina 17

Kress 50 Lorenzo 48

Tahoka 36 Floydada 34

Kingdom Prep 92 Holy Cross Midland 68

Whiteface 68 Wellman-Union 20