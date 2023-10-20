Final Scores:
Idalou 14 Roosevelt 0 (KLBK’s Game of the Week)
Frenship 46 Permian 44
Lubbock-Cooper 48 Monterey 27
Brownwood 35 Estacado 14 (Thursday night)
Abilene 63 Coronado 10
Abilene Wylie 52 Lubbock 7
Abilene Cooper 31 Plainview 14
New Home 77 Plains 14
First Baptist Dallas 47 Lubbock Christian 22
Borger 36 Levelland 28
Slaton 20 Lamesa 14
Muleshoe 48 River Road 6
Abernathy 48 Littlefield 0
New Deal 56 Olton 21
Post 32 Sundown 19
Ropes 17 Seagraves 14
Hale Center 37 Bovina 17
Kress 50 Lorenzo 48
Tahoka 36 Floydada 34
Kingdom Prep 92 Holy Cross Midland 68
Whiteface 68 Wellman-Union 20