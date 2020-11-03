ICYMI: Doege leads WVU to ranked win, Dobbins paces ACU in rushing yards

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to In Case You Missed It, where we show you how local products fared around college football last weekend.

We’ll start with Lubbock-Cooper product Jarret Doege, who led West Virginia to a 37-10 win over No. 16 Kansas State Saturday.

Doege completed 22 of 34 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns on the day. He gave the Mountaineers a 24-3 lead in the first half and they did not look back, earning an important Big 12 win.

At Abilene Christian, Estacado product Jermiah Dobbins found the end zone again in a 20-17 Wildcats win over Mercer.

Dobbins is emerging as the team’s lead running back, pacing ACU in carries with 12 and yards with 89. The 89 yards were a career high for him.

