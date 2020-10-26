In Case You Missed It: Doege falls to TTU in return to Lubbock

West Virginia’s Jarret Doege (2) during an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — We’ve got another edition of In Case You Missed It, where we take you through how local football players fared at the college level.

Lubbock-Cooper product Jarret Doege squared off against Monterey’s Xavier White when West Virginia played Texas Tech Saturday.

The game was a homecoming for Doege, who is from the Lubbock area.

Doege put up big numbers, throwing for 347 yards and a touchdown, but his Mountaineers lost 34-27 to Texas Tech.

On the other sideline, White had a quiet day before exiting the game with an injury. He finished with 14 yards on six carries and five yards on two catches.

Staying in the Big 12, Oklahoma held TCU wide receiver Blair Conwright (Coronado) in check. He had eight yards on two catches, his lowest yardage total of the season.

Abilene Christian’s Jermiah Dobbins (Estacado) scored his second touchdown of the season Saturday in an overtime loss to Stephen F. Austin. Dobbins had 58 yards on six carries, including the 10-yard touchdown scamper.