In case you missed it: Doege leads WVU to second Big 12 win

LUBBOCK, Texas — Thanks for checking out another edition of In Case You Missed It, where we take you through how local football players fared at the college level.

TCU wide receiver Blair Conwright, the star of last week’s segment, was on bye. But several other local products did play.

Lubbock-Cooper alum Jarret Doege led West Virginia to a 38-17 win over Kansas. Doege completed 26 of 44 passes for 318 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

With the win, the Mountaineers are 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play. Doege returns to Lubbock next week for a game against Texas Tech.

No. 17 SMU stayed perfect Friday night with a 37-34 overtime win at Tulane. Coronado’s Jaylon Thomas starts at left tackle for the Mustangs, and he blocked for an offense that gained 581 total yards.