In Case You Missed It: Two LISD alums meet in Fort Worth

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to In Case You Missed It, where we show you how local products fared at the college level.

On Saturday, Monterey’s Xavier White went against Coronado’s Blair Conwright as Texas Tech faced TCU.

While Conwright’s Horned Frogs won the game 34-18, White won the individual battle. He led Texas Tech in rushing yards with 43 and added 35 receiving yards on five catches. Conwright had one catch for four yards.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Lubbock-Cooper alum Jarret Doege went looking for a second straight ranked win as his West Virginia Mountaineers took on No. 21 Texas. Doege threw for 317 yards but could not capture the win. Texas held on 17-13.

At the FCS level, former Estacado Matador Jermiah Dobbins scored two touchdowns in Abilene Christian’s loss to Angelo State.

Dobbins led the Wildcats in rushing for the second straight week with 57 yards and ten carries, along with the two touchdowns.